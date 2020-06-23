MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s official – a presidential debate is coming to Miami.

The Commission on Presidential Debates has announced that the second presidential debate scheduled for October 15th will be held at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts.

The debate was originally scheduled for the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, but the university concluded that it was not feasible to host the event as planned due to coronavirus concerns.

This will be the second debate the CPD has hosted in Miami. The first 2004 presidential debate took place at the University of Miami.

Here is the schedule of debates:

The CPD’s schedule for the general election debates is:

First presidential debate:

Tuesday, September 29, 2020

University of Notre Dame, Notre Dame, IN

Vice presidential debate:

Wednesday, October 7, 2020

The University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT

Second presidential debate:

Thursday, October 15, 2020

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Miami, FL

Third presidential debate:

Thursday, October 22, 2020

Belmont University, Nashville, TN

All debates will be 90 minutes in length and will run from 9:00-10:30 p.m. without commercial breaks. All debates will be moderated by a single individual.

The first and third presidential debates will be divided into six 15-minute segments. The topics for the six segments will be selected and announced by each moderator at least one week before each debate. This is the same format as was used in 2012 and 2016.

As always, the moderators alone will select the questions, which are not known to the candidates.

The second presidential debate will take the form of a town meeting, in which the questions will be posed by people from the Miami area.