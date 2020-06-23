MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Mayor Francis Suarez handed out 50,000 donated masks in Allapattah on Tuesday morning, hours after announcing masks will be required in public spaces.

The masks were distributed near Northwest 17th Avenue and Northwest 36th Street in a zip code Mayor Suarez said had a high increase of COVID-19 cases. Mayor Suarez first handed out packs of masks to families waiting in line before heading into nearby businesses.

“There’s a lot of elderly people here, there’s a lot of young people here, there’s a lot of immigrants here that need the support and the education so that they stay safe,” said Fabian Martinez with the non-profit group, ‘Esquina de la Abuela’. Martinez helped distribute masks alongside the mayor on Tuesday.

Mayor Suarez along with several other mayors in cities across Miami-Dade County announced a mandatory mask in public order on Monday following a recent increase in coronavirus cases. Mayor Suarez on Tuesday said the likely exceptions will be for eating and exercise.

The mayor acknowledged enforcement will be difficult, but said education is first priority.

“You know we’ve only been going through this for a couple of months, even with me people are trying to hug me, give me their hands, so it’s difficult,” Mayor Suarez told reporters on Tuesday. “We have to be constantly vigilant and on our best behavior if you will.”