ORLANDO (CBSMiami/CNN) – While the theme parks at Walt Disney World aren’t scheduled to reopen until next month, the resort has already reopened some of its hotels.

On Monday, Disney Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground welcomed back guests as did the Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts.

According to Disney’s website, more resorts and hotels will re-open in the coming weeks and months.

Disney is set to open the Magic Kingdom and the Animal Kingdom on July 11, and reopen Epcot and Hollywood Studios on July 15, according to DisneyParks.com.

All visitors will have to pass a temperature check and wear masks while visiting.

Disney is limiting attendance through a new theme-park reservation system that will require all guests to obtain a reservation for park entry in advance.

