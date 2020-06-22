CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person was killed, two others injured in a Liberty City shooting overnight.

Miami police said they received a ShotSpotter alert about gunfire at 1400 NW 61st Street.

Arriving officers found two people who had been shot. A woman was dead on the scene. A male who had several gunshot wounds was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center where he was listed in critical condition.

The woman has been identified as 26-year-old Khadijah Robinson.

Miami-Dade police notified the city that a third victim from the shooting was at the Ryder Trauma Center with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Police are now trying to determine what led to the shooting.

