MIAMI (CBSMiami) – We officially kicked off Summer this past weekend with the Summer Solstice and it will certainly be a Summer scorcher on Monday.
We got off to a warm, steamy start with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Highs will soar to the low 90s in the afternoon.
Monday afternoon storms will develop over the Everglades and inland areas and then move eastward. The Storm Prediction Center is forecasting a marginal risk of some strong or severe storms with the potential for heavy rain, localized flooding, lightning, and gusty winds. There is a slight chance of small hail especially for the interior sections of South Florida.
Monday night a few stray storms possible with lows in the upper 70s.
Tuesday we will likely see a repeat with highs in the low 90s, steamy sunshine, and the chance for scattered storms in the afternoon.
Saharan Dust has been keeping the tropics quiet over the Atlantic and is moving into the Caribbean. That drier, Saharan dust layer will move near or over parts of South Florida by mid week and will likely lead to lower rain chances and hazy skies through late week. Residents with respiratory conditions should limit outdoor activity due to lower air quality.
It will be sizzling with highs in the low 90s by Thursday and Friday. This weekend the rain chance increase and we will see the potential for scattered storms on Saturday and Sunday.
