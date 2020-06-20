MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three Miami restaurants were shut down by Miami-Dade police for “violating Miami-Dade Emergency Order 23-20,” having to do with COVID-19 restrictions, officials announced.

The three restaurants were Astra in Wynwood, Swan in the Design District, and El Secreto Bar & Grill in Little Havana.

Officials said that the owners of non-compliant businesses may face a $500 fine and up to 180 days in jail.

Authorities said police conducted 10,220 business checks on Friday, mostly in unincorporated areas of the county, and warned 45 businesses of non-compliance.

“Everyone must take personal responsibility to help stop the spread of this virus,” Mayor Gimenez added.

“The safety and welfare of all the residents of Miami-Dade County is paramount during this pandemic,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez. “There will be zero tolerance for establishments that do not follow the rules to protect our community from the spread of COVID-19.”

The county is reminding restaurant owners that they must operate at 50 percent capacity indoors.

Restaurant patrons must follow all rules, including wearing masks and must maintain social distancing.