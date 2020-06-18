FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Davie six-year-old battling cancer got a sweet surprise on Thursday morning thanks to Make-A-Wish South Florida.
Maverick Bouchard-Meranda has been battling leukemia and his wish to meet actor Chris Pratt on the movie set of “Jurassic World 3” had to be postponed because of the coronavirus. So instead, Make-A-Wish partnered with Ultimate Software and the Florida Panthers to throw Maverick a surprise, dinosaur-themed car parade.
“We’re hoping that that happens one day but this is kind of a reminder to show him that they’re still thinking about him and that they wish him well and through all of the quarantine they have wanted to do something,” said Maverick’s mom, Stefany Bouchard.
Thursday’s parade included a fire truck and a cheering squad of dozens of cars.
“For wish kids, this could be a bummer,” said Richard Kelly, Chief Operating Officer for Make-A-Wish South Florida. “They’ve wished, they’ve dreamed, and now their wish is on hold. And that can be a bummer.”
Kelly called Thursday’s parade an “enhanced” wish and said Maverick’s wish will still happen, it’s just postponed for now.
