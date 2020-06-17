Comments
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Florida Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio introduced a bill Wednesday to stop the flow of money to the Cuban regime.
The “Cut Profits to the Cuban Regime Act” would require the State Department to publish the list of countries that contract with the Cuban government for its controversial medical missions program.
The island nation makes an estimated $7 billion by exporting medical workers who reportedly are rarely paid a living wage.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Cuba has reportedly sent more than 1,400 medical professionals to more than 20 countries at a time when their services are needed at home.
