MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man was rushed to the hospital after he was struck by a Coral Gables police officer in Miami.
It happened overnight on SW 37th Avenue at SW 40th Street.
Miami police said a man in his 50s was standing in the middle of the north and southbound lanes on SW 37th Avenue when he crossed into the path of the police car that was headed south.
The man, who suffered various injuries, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where he is listed in serious condition.
Coral Gables police have not said if the officer was on duty at the time of the crash.
