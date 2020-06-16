LABELLE (CBSMiami/AP) An arrest has been made in the shooting death of an off-duty Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer over the weekend.

Eliceo Hernandez, 20, was arrested and charged with manslaughter, according to a Hendry County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting early Sunday morning in a neighborhood in LaBelle and found FWC Officer Julian Keen Jr., 30, fatally shot.

“Our hearts are aching today,” Hendry County Sheriff Steve Whidden said in a statement. “He was a remarkable man because of the depths of his commitment to all around him.”

Deputies had taken three people into custody for questioning by Sunday afternoon. Investigators said they were able to determine through interviews that Keen and another man had witnessed a reckless driver, and Keen followed the driver in his truck. After both Keen and Hernandez stopped, officials said Keen confronted Hernandez and was later shot.

Hernandez was being held on $500,000 bond.

