MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two children who were missing on Friday night and were thought to be in South Florida have been found safe.

The missing kids were safely located in Pennsylvania in good health and condition, police said.

Earlier story follows:

Broward County authorities are looking for two missing children from the Pittsburgh area.

Pittsburgh police believe the children could be in Fort Lauderdale.

The missing kids are two-year-old Moor Bey and 11-year-old Khier Livsey.

The children are believed to be with a man named Sheik William Salaam Hall El.

If you see them, call Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-828-5581 or 954-828-6093