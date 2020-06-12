MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Are you thinking about where to go on vacation amid the coronavirus pandemic?

A new report from Tripadvisor looks at how the coronavirus is affecting travel plans.

68% of those surveyed said they were thinking about where to go next.

What kinds of trips are consumers considering during the pandemic?

According to Tripadvisor, 44% say they’re more likely to take a road trip, and 61% say they prefer a shorter road trip of 3-5 days.

Cleanliness is important for travelers as they decide on where to stay.

According to Tripadvisor, 86% of consumers say cleanliness will be important when choosing accommodations after COVID-19, with availability of hand sanitizer, disinfected rooms, and temperature checks as top considerations when choosing a place to stay.

Even with cancellations earlier this year because of travel restrictions, 41% of those surveyed say they’re optimistic they will take the same amount or even more trips than last year.