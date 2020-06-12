WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Miami Beach police are investigating a shooting in the heart of South Beach and want people to avoid the area.

The shooting took place in the area of 1st Street and Ocean Drive.

Police say they received several 911 calls about the shooting but have not located a victim.

Two subjects are currently detained.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is available.

