MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Miami Beach police are investigating a shooting in the heart of South Beach and want people to avoid the area.
The shooting took place in the area of 1st Street and Ocean Drive.
Police say they received several 911 calls about the shooting but have not located a victim.
UPDATE: Our scene is still very active. A victim has not been located at this point. We did receive several 911 calls of a shooting. Two subjects currently detained.
— Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) June 12, 2020
Two subjects are currently detained.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information is available.
