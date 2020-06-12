Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward County authorities are looking for two missing children from the Pittsburgh area.
Pittsburgh police believe the children could be in Fort Lauderdale.
The missing kids are two-year-old Moor Bey and 11-year-old Khier Livsey.
The children are believed to be with a man named Sheik William Salaam Hall El.
If you see them, call Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-828-5581 or 954-828-6093
Please help us assist @PghPolice and @alleghenybadge locate a missing 2 YO and 11 YO.
Possibly in the #FortLauderdale area with Sheik William Salaam Hall El in a white, GMC Terrain, PA Tag LCJ3193
Seen them? Call your local police department! https://t.co/KJvZ9Vrvea
— Fort Lauderdale PD (@FLPD411) June 13, 2020
