MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward County authorities are looking for two missing children from the Pittsburgh area.

Pittsburgh police believe the children could be in Fort Lauderdale.

The missing kids are two-year-old Moor Bey and 11-year-old Khier Livsey.

The children are believed to be with a man named Sheik William Salaam Hall El.

If you see them, call Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-828-5581 or 954-828-6093

