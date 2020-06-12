FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Led by pastors, a March for Unity and Black Lives Matter protest, peacefully wound its way through Fort Lauderdale on Friday.
The group started at the Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in the 800 block of 28th Avenue.
From there, they marched peacefully to BSO headquarters, with a BSO escort, which shutdown Broward Boulevard and 27th Avenue, right in front of the headquarters.
The group then marched to the Fort Lauderdale Police Station.
There were several other protests in Broward County including one in Davie and Weston.
The protests in South Florida and across the rest of the nation are calling for police reform and the end tof systematic racism in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police officer.
You must log in to post a comment.