MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A protest in Downtown Miami on Wednesday led to tense moments between police and protesters and landed several people in custody.

City of Miami police arrested 7 people Wednesday night.

“While initiated the arrests, several protesters assaulted our officers and damaged a police vehicle,” a spokesperson for the Miami PD said in a press release early Thursday.

Two statues, one of Christopher Columbus and the other of Juan Ponce De Leon, outside Bayside Marketplace in Downtown Miami were also vandalized during Wednesday night’s protest. Police told CBS4 officers were monitoring the protest from their Real Time Crime Center when officers spotted the vandalism and gave suspect descriptions to ground officers.

In surveillance video released by the police department early Thursday, police are seen apprehending at least one person around 6:40 p.m. Moments later, a group of protesters clashed with police and at one point are seen attempting to block an undercover car from driving away from the scene on Biscayne Boulevard. CBS4 cameras captured someone slamming a skateboard into the unmarked police car.

Police maintain peaceful protesters were not arrested, but a protest organizer told CBS4 on Wednesday police were responsible for the tense moments.

“We’ve been peaceful all week long and you just broke that peace,” Richard Dombroff said.

Last week, Miami-Dade County leaders awarded Dombroff for stopping people after they damaged a CVS following a May 31 protest.

“In the City of Miami, we support peaceful protests, but there will be zero tolerance for those who hide behind the peaceful protesters to incite riots, damage property, and hurt members of the public or our officers,” said the police department in Thursday’s press release.

Wednesday’s clash between police and protesters was the first after a week of entirely peaceful demonstrations.

Miami Police are asking anyone with information on the suspects who vandalized statues and the police vehicle to contact officers at (305) 579-6111. You can also call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.