MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Marlins have selected right-handed pitcher Max Meyer with the third overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft.

The two-way star played the outfield for the Minnesota Golden Gophers while also developing into the team’s pitching ace.

His pro future is on the mound, where he began his college career by tying the school record with 16 saves as a freshman before moving into the starting rotation as a sophomore.

Meyer’s slider is wicked and is complemented by a mid-to-upper-90s fastball — all with a smooth delivery.

Here’s what MLB.com wrote about his pitches:

“Meyer owns the best slider in the 2020 Draft, a wipeout 87-91 mph offering with which he can add and subtract depth. His four-seam fastball is a weapon as well, parking at 93-97 mph this spring, hitting 98 in the ninth inning of one start and maxing out at 100. His fading changeup showed flashes of becoming a solid pitch as he used it more often as a junior.”

In his three years at Minnesota, Meyer racked up 187 strikeouts in 148 innings. He amassed 18 saves and 10 wins with a 2.07 ERA.

He surpassed Glenn Perkins (No. 22, 2004) as Minnesota’s highest-drafted pitcher.