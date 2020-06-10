MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A crowd-sourced art exhibit examining the COVID-19 experience is underway and you have a chance to get in on it.

The Museum of Art and Design at Miami Dade College, in collaboration with the Miami Book Fair, is gathering material for “I Remember Miami,” a participatory work by the Spanish artist Dora García.

Everyone is invited.

It’s a virtual collective celebrating the experience of living in our city during this time when much has been put on pause due to coronavirus. Rina Carvajal is the museum’s Executive Director and Chief Curator.

“This is a moment when we all are really nostalgic of collective life, of the life that we left a few months ago that we don’t experience anymore,” explained Carvajal, “It’s a moment where you are very reflective and introspective when you think a lot about life and the things important to you, and I think that at this moment a project like this makes a lot of sense to all of us.”

The project is inspired by a book of poems that artist Dora Garcia admired called “I Remember” and relies on people of all walks of life to contribute their thoughts and images.

What the invitation is to remember a place and the memories that are attached to that place.

“You can either take a picture of yourself looking out the window thinking of the project, or looking at your garden or walking outside on the street. But you can also bring images from those experiences that you already have and submit those images,” said Carvajal.

The exhibit in progress was just announced and is gaining interest. Several audio recordings have already been submitted including on by Anjanette Delgado

“I feel everyday alienation. I emerge from the daily coma and only the rain, rare, rare rain revives me,” recites Delgado in her submitted work.

Sam Phillips submitted a video of the pouring rain while he states, “I remember South Beach before COVID, the smell of picnics, of barbeque.”

“This is a way to re-create the city together with all the people that make it and that’s the beauty of the project I think,” said Carvajal.

“I Remember Miami” is the culmination of MOAD’s series A City of the People and serves to document this unique time in Miami’s history. They are taking submissions through the end of July.

If you would like to participate you can find the info at mdcmoad.org.