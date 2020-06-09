MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Transportation Security Administration officials announced Tuesday that they stopped six guns from being carried onto airport terminals in the past six days at Florida airports.

They urge passengers to ‘know what’s in your bag,’ so you can avoid unnecessary charges.

TSA officials said the guns were detected at Pensacola International on June 3rd; Miami International on June 4th and 8th; Jacksonville International on June 6th; Fort Lauderdale-Hollywoood International and Tampa International on June 7th.

Officials said passengers brought to the loaded weapons to the security checkpoints at the above-mentioned airports.

Law enforcement officials said four men and two women, aged 23 to 45, face civil penalties that can exceed $13,000. In addition, they said several were arrested.

TSA said their personnel stopped 141 guns so far this year in Florida alone.

“If a gun is brought to the TSA screening checkpoint, the passenger will be interviewed by police and maybe going to jail instead of to their desired destination,” said Sari Koshetz, a spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration. “If your goal is to maintain social distancing – and to leave on your trip – you should leave your prohibited items at home.”

Firearms may be transported in your checked bags if they are declared to the airline at check-in, unloaded and placed in a locked, hard-sided case.