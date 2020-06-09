



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tuesday began with beaming sun and only a few clouds.

Now, that more sunshine is back, the main weather concern is the heat. It is still very humid and since more sunshine has returned, the heat index across South Florida will sit in the triple digits this afternoon. Also, the return of the east wind will develop a sea breeze that will push westward and bring a slight chance for an afternoon shower or storm.

Looking ahead into the second half of the workweek, a bit of drier air sweeps into our atmosphere which will help to lower the humidity by Thursday and Friday. It may feel less humid towards the end of the week but rain chances remain. Expect the ocean breeze to increase by then which will push quick-moving showers across the area.

Meanwhile, tropical moisture associated with Cristobal continues to impact the Midwest. Cristobal is continuously weakening as it merges into a cold front that is moving over the Northern Plains. Eventually, Cristobal will be post-tropical but there is still the concern for flooding today from Missouri up through Wisconsin. The National Hurricane Center is no longer issuing advisories for Cristobal but they are watching an area of low pressure that is located a few hundred miles east of Bermuda in the central Atlantic Ocean. This area has a low chance for formation and is no threat to South Florida as it is very far away.