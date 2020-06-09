



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Herald has decided to move out of their Doral offices in August.

In a letter to their readers, they state that the current pandemic has accelerated the organization’s ability to work remotely.

The paper went on to say that they are investing in people over place to ensure their coverage remains the same.

Employees will remain working from home through the end of the year.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a huge economic impact on businesses forcing some of them to rethink how they will staff their offices in the future.

Ad revenue decreases through the years and a diminishing number of newspaper subscriptions has had a detrimental impact on the newspaper industry in South Florida and around the nation.

McClatchy, the owner of the Miami Herald, is also doing the same with newspapers in Charlotte, Washington, D.C., Columbia (South Carolina), and in three California markets.

McClatchy, which is going through Chapter 11 bankruptcy, owns 30 newspapers nationwide.