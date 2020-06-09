



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In case you did not know, dog parks have reopened in Miami-Dade County.

All dog parks had been closed to prevent the spread of

COVID-19.

Most reopened on Monday, but with new stricter guidelines in place.

So, whats’s new? Well, your pooch will no longer be allowed to run free.

It is now mandatory to have your pup leashed at all times and at all dog parks.

Everyone will have to wear a mask and maintain at least 6 feet apart from the nearest person.

On Wednesday, June 10, all City of Homestead dog parks will reopen. Parks will be limited to a maximum capacity of 10 people.

Also, dogs are not allowed at county beaches.

Everything else will remain the same.

County officials did not say how long you will have to keep your dog on a leash.

These are the county parks where leashes have always been required:

Acadia Park

5351 NW 195 Drive, Miami, FL

Biscayne Shores and Gardens Park

11525 NE 14 Ave., Miami, FL

Coral Villas Park

6398 SW 35 St., Miami, FL

Chapman Field Park

13600 SW Guadalajara Street Miami, FL

Deerwood Bonita Lakes Park

14445 SW 122 Ave., Miami, FL

Highland Oaks Park

20300 NE 24 Ave., Miami, FL

Kevin Broils Park

26150 SW 125 Ave., Miami, FL

Kings Meadow Park

10036 SW 142 Ave., Miami, FL

Rockdale Park

9325 SW 146 St., Miami, FL

San Jacinto Park

4430 SW 15 Terrace, Miami, FL

Snapper Creek Park

10280 SW 80 St., Miami, FL

Spanish Lake Park

19405 NW 82 Ave., Miami, FL

Tamiami Trail Park

12760 SW 6 St., Miami, FL

West Kendale Lakes Park

6400 Kendale Lakes Drive, Miami, FL

Olympic Park

8601 SW 152 Ave., Miami, FL

These dog parks have always been free-roaming:

Haulover Park

10800 Collins Ave., Miami, FL

Amelia Earhart Park

401 E 65 St., Hialeah, Miami, FL

East Greynolds Park

17530 West Dixie Highway, North Miami Beach, FL

Tropical Park

7900 SW 40 St., Miami, FL

Lago Mar Park

8165 SW 162 Ave., Miami, FL