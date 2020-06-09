MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In case you did not know, dog parks have reopened in Miami-Dade County.
All dog parks had been closed to prevent the spread of
COVID-19.
Most reopened on Monday, but with new stricter guidelines in place.
So, whats’s new? Well, your pooch will no longer be allowed to run free.
It is now mandatory to have your pup leashed at all times and at all dog parks.
Everyone will have to wear a mask and maintain at least 6 feet apart from the nearest person.
On Wednesday, June 10, all City of Homestead dog parks will reopen. Parks will be limited to a maximum capacity of 10 people.
Also, dogs are not allowed at county beaches.
Everything else will remain the same.
County officials did not say how long you will have to keep your dog on a leash.
These are the county parks where leashes have always been required:
Acadia Park
5351 NW 195 Drive, Miami, FL
Biscayne Shores and Gardens Park
11525 NE 14 Ave., Miami, FL
Coral Villas Park
6398 SW 35 St., Miami, FL
Chapman Field Park
13600 SW Guadalajara Street Miami, FL
Deerwood Bonita Lakes Park
14445 SW 122 Ave., Miami, FL
Highland Oaks Park
20300 NE 24 Ave., Miami, FL
Kevin Broils Park
26150 SW 125 Ave., Miami, FL
Kings Meadow Park
10036 SW 142 Ave., Miami, FL
Rockdale Park
9325 SW 146 St., Miami, FL
San Jacinto Park
4430 SW 15 Terrace, Miami, FL
Snapper Creek Park
10280 SW 80 St., Miami, FL
Spanish Lake Park
19405 NW 82 Ave., Miami, FL
Tamiami Trail Park
12760 SW 6 St., Miami, FL
West Kendale Lakes Park
6400 Kendale Lakes Drive, Miami, FL
Olympic Park
8601 SW 152 Ave., Miami, FL
These dog parks have always been free-roaming:
Haulover Park
10800 Collins Ave., Miami, FL
Amelia Earhart Park
401 E 65 St., Hialeah, Miami, FL
East Greynolds Park
17530 West Dixie Highway, North Miami Beach, FL
Tropical Park
7900 SW 40 St., Miami, FL
Lago Mar Park
8165 SW 162 Ave., Miami, FL
