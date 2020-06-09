MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade State Attorney Kathy Fernandez Rundle has announced plans to drop curfew violation charges against protesters who took to the streets to protest George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis when a police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck.

A statement released by the State Attorney’s office reads, “During the past couple of weeks, people have taken to the streets to advocate for change in mostly peaceful and non-violent protests. This is their right and I join them in their calls for reforms consistent with our commitment to smart, equal, and fair justice. A number of protestors were arrested solely for violating a county or city curfew. At this present point, I see no value in prosecuting these individuals and plan to drop all of their cases in the absence of aggravating circumstances. Together, we can work to make Miami-Dade County a safe, secure and respectful community for all and a place where everyone’s voices are heard and valued.”

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez announced a countywide curfew Saturday, May 30, after a protest in downtown Miami turned violent outside the Miami Police Department. Several stores were looted and police cars were burned.

Other protests in the City and County in following days have remained peaceful.

There were 79 curfew violation charges from May 30 to June 4. Three have already been dropped. The State Attorney’s office is still gathering the figures on how many curfew violation arrests took place from June 5 to June 7.

The curfew was in place for 10 days and lifted on Monday, June 8.