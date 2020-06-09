



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Coast Guard offloaded nearly 30-thousand pounds of cocaine and marijuana at Port Everglades on Tuesday.

The drugs were confiscated in 11 seizures in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean off the coasts of Mexico, Central, and South America, and in the Caribbean Sea. They are valued at more than $400 million.

The drug haul was made up of approximately 23,000 pounds of cocaine and 6,900 pounds of marijuana.

“It’s important to know that our fellow citizens aren’t the only ones who benefit from these drugs not reaching our communities and American streets. Our Latin American neighbors face tremendous strain from drug-fueled violence and the associated corruption,” said Coast Guard Admiral Karl Schultz.

Admiral Schultz said a majority of the drugs were seized after April 1st, the day the Trump administration announced enhanced counter-narcotics operations in the Western Hemisphere.

Joining Tuesday’s offloading was acting-Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf. J

“By intercepting multi-ton bulk shipments at sea, we’re able to remove these deadly illegal narcotics before they’re broken down into smaller packages which are inherently more difficult to intercept,” he said.

WATCH: Coast Guard Offloads Drug Haul

The drugs were offloaded from the Coast Guard Cutter James which was responsible for four interdictions, seizing approximately 8,400 pounds of cocaine and 3,350 pounds of marijuana.

“Every kilo of cocaine here and on the flight deck represents a life saved, a crime prevented, and a loss of revenue to our criminal organizations,” said Captain Jeffery Randall, commanding officer of Coast Guard Cutter James.

The Coast Guard Cutter Confidence seized approximately 1,089 pounds of cocaine during one interdiction while the Cutter Escanaba seized approximately 2,200 pounds of cocaine during one interdiction.

The USS Pinckney was responsible for two interdictions seizing approximately 9,050 pounds of cocaine.

The USS Lassen also had two interdictions and seized approximately 575 pounds of cocaine and 3,575 pounds of marijuana.