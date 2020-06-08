Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man accused of damaging several police cars during protests says he’s part of a group that recruits people to “violently protest the government.”
Marco Antonio Lopez, 21, was arrested Saturday and charged with two counts of criminal mischief, incite to riot and resisting arrest without violence.
Miami police said Lopez confessed to smashing out the back window of a cruiser during a protest during downtown Miami on Saturday, May 30th.
Lopez reportedly told police he’s part of a group called the “Southern Slaves” and they’re making a difference through riots and violence.
Lopez, who is being held without bond, is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
