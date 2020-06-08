



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – For those in Miami-Dade who have gone to Broward to hit the beach, there’s some good news.

Mayor Carlos Gimenez has announced that the county will reopen beaches on Wednesday.

And there’s more good news for the county’s businesses and people who want to go out at night.

Gimenez said they will lift the curfew on Monday. Over the weekend, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez urged that the county lift the curfew.

“It has been unfortunate that we still have a curfew because a lot of our business owners and restaurants have been hurt by COVID and are now suffering because they can’t stay open,” Suarez said.

Broward County only imposed a curfew for three days – May 31st, June 1st and June 2st.

The curfews were implemented after some street protests against racial injustice and police brutality saw some violence.