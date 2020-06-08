MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A shift in position from Miami-Dade’s mayor.
Mayor Carlos Gimenez has agreed to discuss the reinstatement of a Civilian Investigative Panel (CIP) to review cases of alleged police misconduct in the county.
Gimenez said he’s discussing the creation of a CIP with the chair of the Board of County Commission.
In a statement, the mayor thanked protesters who have peacefully marched against racism and abuse of power following the death of George Floyd, saying he wants to build on the public trust the county has worked to gain.
Gimenez went on to say he looks forward to working on a proposal for a review panel before thanking the Miami-Dade Police Department for helping keep the community safe.
In 2018, Mayor Gimenez vetoed a commission-approved police review board.
