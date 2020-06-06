



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Cristobal gained some strength overnight as it continued its path toward the mouth of the Mississippi River.

At 11 a.m., Saturday, the center of the storm was about 345 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River. The storm was moving to the north at 12 mph with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

The storm is moving toward the north and this general motion is expected to continue for the next couple of days.

On the forecast track, the center will move over the central Gulf of Mexico on Saturday and be near the northern Gulf of Mexico coast Sunday evening.

Some additional strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for…

* Mouth of the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs Mississippi

* Lake Borgne

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for…

* East of Morgan City Louisiana to the mouth of the Mississippi River

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for

* Intracoastal City Louisiana to the Okaloosa/Walton County Florida line

* Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas

A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, during the next 36 hours in the indicated locations. For a depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at hurricanes.gov. This is a life-threatening situation. Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions.

Promptly follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials.

A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life- threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within the next 36 hours.

For storm information specific to your area, including possible inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast office.