MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Sweetwater Mayor Orlando Lopez held a news conference on Saturday afternoon to announce an 8 p.m. curfew for his city ahead of planned protests at Florida International University.
Sweetwater officials also said their police department will be assisting FIU police during the 2 p.m.-6 p.m. demonstration.
Mayor Lopez urged residents to stay home if they did not need to be out.
Several protests were planned for South Florida in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who died while in police custody.
There already is a countywide curfew for 10 p.m. in Miami-Dade County.
