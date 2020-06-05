



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Even though live concerts are still not back, the show will go on for the New World Symphony on Saturday night.

It’s will be a special virtual concert with recently recorded music and it will be hosted live online.

The perk?

It’s a pairing of classical music and beer. Yes, beer!

The interactive concert, appropriately entitled “Beer & Brass,” pairs beer tasting to music featuring a quintet of brass musicians from the New World Symphony. It’s co-hosted by Miami’s Veza Sur Brewing Co.

This is the second year for “Beer & Brass,” last year it was a live concert.

The idea was the brainchild of NWS fellow Aaron Ney, who came up with the idea along with a fellow musician who both enjoy beer.

“So we thought wouldn’t it be awesome to combine our two favorite things music and beer,” said Ney, “So it was just an idea and so inspirational to be at a place like New World Symphony where that concept and that idea can actually be turned into reality and the partnership we have with Veza Sur.”

Veza Sur’s Head Brewer Rhett Dougherty will co-host.

“It’s really a cool way that we could continue something that we started as an idea. Then we can continue on and adapt and pivot and still bring what we’re trying to bring with his creative collaboration to folks at home,” said Dougherty.

Throughout the concert, Dougherty will present each beer for viewers to enjoy while they tune into the performances. Ticket holders can also participate in a live Q&A session with the New World Fellows and Dougherty.

CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo asked Dougherty how he decides which beer goes with which song.

“It’s medium-bodied with an amber color. It’s super easy drinking and nice malt-forward flavors. That really pairs well with this piece of music, with these autumnal smooth dark feelings that really match up very well,” he said holding up a beer.

The tickets are $25 each. Each ticket includes access to the live stream of the event, a selection of six beers (four will be paired with works during the concert), and a souvenir pint glass. Ticketholders will need to pick up their beer package from Veza Sur Brewery.

Click Here for more information and tickets.