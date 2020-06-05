



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Friday got off to a relatively dry start with just a few showers, but that will change later on when we’ll see scattered storms that may produce heavy downpours.

A Flood Watch has been extended through Saturday evening since the ground is already saturated from recent rainfall and any additional rain could lead to more flooding in spots.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Late in the morning and this afternoon, we will see another round of wet weather.

The atmosphere will remain moist and unsettled through the weekend and the rain chance will remain high due to deep tropical moisture moving in from the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico associated with Tropical Depression Cristobal.

Cristobal is still bringing heavy rain and flooding to Mexico and Central America. It is expected to move northward into the Gulf of Mexico and re-intensify into a tropical storm on Saturday.

Cristobal will likely move towards the Louisiana coast late Sunday into Monday. Everyone along the Gulf coast from Texas to the Florida panhandle will need to monitor it as there will be the potential for storm surge, heavy rain, flooding, and gusty winds. The moisture tail of Cristobal will continue to stream in across South Florida through early next week and will keep the rain chance high.