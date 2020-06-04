MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After more than two months without customers in their dining rooms, Miami Gardens’ restaurants can reopen their doors for inside dining again.
Dining rooms will be able to operate at a limited capacity and they will have to take extra precautions.
Hand sanitizer must be available at entry points to the business, staff must limit the customers so they can remain six feet apart, and waiting areas must be marked for proper social distancing.
Restaurants are allowed to have up to 25 percent occupancy.
Tables will be limited to no more than four guests. The tables and seating must be sanitized before guests are seated.
Bars and buffets must remain closed.
Face coverings will be required when entering restaurants, but not while seated at the table.
You must log in to post a comment.