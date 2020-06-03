MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Much needed food distributions aren’t just for people, they are also for pets. Pet owners also need relief during the coronavirus crisis so the Miami-Dade Animal Services is hosting its fourth drive-through pet food bank on Thursday.
The pet food distribution event will take place June 4, from 9:00 a.m. – noon or until supplies last.
The location is Lake Stevens Park located at 18350 NW 52nd Avenue in Miami Gardens.
“We continue to see the need in our community and receive calls from residents feeling the financial stress, asking for pet food to help feed their furry family members,” said Animal Services Director Alex Muñoz. “It may seem like a small thing, but many pet owners have expressed just how much it means to them to get some help putting food in their pet’s bowls.”
They will be giving out dog and cat food which was donated as part of the ASPCA COVID-19 Relief and Recovery Initiative.
The pet food distribution event is drive-through only for Miami-Dade County pet owners only. Walk-ups are not accepted and residents must wear masks or face coverings at all times during the pickup.
