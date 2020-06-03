MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A protest was held in Hallandale Beach on Wednesday, where a caravan of vehicles drove home the message of putting an end to police brutality and of making a call to bring about real changes going forward.

The demonstration was peaceful, but its message was vocal.

The caravan for change started in Hallandale Beach and ended up in Miramar. The main message here was urging people to get out and vote.

Demonstrators lined up in Hallandale Beach, getting posters with the names of men and women who’ve been hurt by police or suffered racism.

Tenille White, a demonstrator who is seven months pregnant, was handed a shirt with the image of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who died in police custody.

His death ignited outrage nationwide with demonstrations like this one.

“You’re displaying order, you’re displaying peace. You’re still conveying your feelings, and how serious it is, but also in a way of peace and not disturbing people,” White said.

From Hallandale, they made their way west, in a parade to stamp out racism.

Demonstrator Vanessa Turner said, “We just want to be out here and want to get our voices heard without violence.”

Seven members of the Turner family said the time has arrived for change. The generation before has been fighting this for years.

“My grandmother dealt with this, my mother. I’m doing this and it’s not something I want them, my nieces, nephews, or cousins to have to deal with. So, it’s important that we get out in front of it and let it be known that it’s not something that our generation will stand for. We won’t accept it. We won’t tolerate it and it won’t be able to last in our community,” said Casi Turner.

Hallandale, where this caravan started, is no stranger to charges of police brutality.

In the past, the mayor said they have made progress.

“We have steadfast training. Open dialogue. It’s what I tell other mayors because no

one wants to get the call that someone is dead,” said Mayor Joy Cooper.

After the caravan ended in Miramar, there were speeches in front of City Hall.

Organizers urged demonstrators to take their passion to the polls and vote for change.