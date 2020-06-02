Comments
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Those behind on their mortgages and rents due to the coronavirus pandemic have a little more time to stay in their residences.
On Monday, Governor Ron DeSantis extended an executive order that seeks to prevent foreclosures and evictions due to job losses and financial problems caused by the COVID-19 crisis. The extension runs through July 1st.
DeSantis made the announcement about the extension hours before a previous extension was set to expire. He initially issued the order that offered protections for people facing foreclosures or evictions on April 2nd. That order was extended on May 14th.
