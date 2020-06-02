Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida is among one of the least safest states in which to live, according to an analysis by financial website WalletHub.
The website ranked Florida as the 48th safest state in the country based on a number of factors ranging from the number of murders and rapes to the unemployment rate and the number of traffic fatalities per 100 million miles of travel.
The state ranked 41st in terms of personal and residential safety, which includes crime statistics, the number of mass shootings and the presence of terrorist attacks. It also came in at 44th in terms of workplace safety and financial safety and 47th in road safety.
Maine took the overall top spot, while Mississippi came in last.
