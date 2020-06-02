DAVIE (CBSMiami) – It was a commencement ceremony like no other. The graduating class of the Posnack School got a celebration with all the pomp and circumstance they deserve.

“This is our 19th graduation, we had to be creative this year and it’s a little different. Thanks to the staff and some creativity, this is the best of the situation we can do under the circumstances” said Dr. Richard Cuenca the Head of Posnack School

The parking lot of the school was turned into a drive-in for a one of a kind commencement ceremony.

“For any senior, this is a really special moment to graduate and during these uncertain times it is so important we still get to come together and celebrate,” said graduate Emma Grungold.

For most of the graduates, perhaps the hardest part was keeping social distancing, but they managed. From the comfort of their decorated cars, they had the opportunity to see their fellow classmates in person from a distance.

“We are all very excited to celebrate with our drive-in graduation as much as we can while social distancing,” said graduate Jordan Eichenholz.

Not only did they see each other again, but they also saw their graduation pictures, along with all their accomplishments, featured on the big screen followed by fireworks.

“These 18-year-olds not only excel in the classroom but are also tremendous people,” said Cuenca.

For the grand finale, all 61 graduates drove through the confetti and their names in lights to receive their big award – their diploma.

Although the graduating class of 2020 was stripped of a traditional celebration they remain strong and all agree this is a moment in their lives they will never forget.