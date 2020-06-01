



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s a warm and muggy start to the work week on this first day of the Atlantic hurricane season.

A few showers will be possible today mainly across the Keys. Monday afternoon storms will develop across the interior and west coast areas of South Florida. Highs climb to the upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Monday night will be warm with lows in the upper 70s. The breeze builds Tuesday and it will be windy at times the next few days. The stronger winds will lead to hazardous marine conditions and a high risk of rip currents.

Tuesday’s rain chance will begin to increase but especially by Wednesday and Thursday due to more moisture around. Scattered showers and storms possible this weekend.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially begins Monday and lasts through November 30th.

Tropical Storm Arthur and Tropical Storm Bertha both developed before the season even started. NOAA and Colorado State University meteorologists are predicting an above average season. NOAA is predicting 13 to 19 storms, 6 to 10 hurricanes, of which 3 to 6 may become major hurricanes.

CSU meteorologists are forecasting 16 named storms, 8 hurricanes, of which 4 would become major hurricanes.

On average, there are 12 named storms, 6 hurricanes, of which 3 would become major hurricanes.

The CBS4 Weather team is currently monitoring a disturbance in the Southwestern Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center says the remnants of Eastern Pacific Tropical Storm Amanda are located near the Guatemala-Yucatan border and has a high chance of redeveloping into a Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm Cristobal. Right now the remnants are slowly lifting Northward and environmental conditions appear favorable for tropical cyclone formation midweek.