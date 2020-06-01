MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami Heat star Udonis Haslem is once again lending his voice to support change to fight social injustice.

The Miami native joined Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and other community leaders on Sunday before protesters began their march through the streets of downtown Miami following the death of George Floyd, black man in Minnesota who was in police custody.

Haslem voiced his support of the protests, but did express his concern with how violence could cloud the message.

“There definitely has to be justice for George,” Haslem said. “There definitely has to be protests for what happened to George. But I’d be lying if I said that it’s been going about the right way. I’d be lying if I said that I’m proud of what’s really been going on. I have an obligation to this community, because this community has done so much for me. But I also have an obligation to the police department, as well. So many of my family members come here every day. They work, they take care of people, they make sure people are safe, so there’s got to be a better way. I stand here right now confused, torn, frustrated.

Haslem has family in law enforcement and voiced his concern for those on the frontlines.

“I want to be part of the solution,” he said, with his two young sons nearby. “You’ve got to part like the Red Sea when you see foolishness coming.”