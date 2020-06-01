Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez has postponed Monday’s reopening of beaches due to “the unrest associated with protests in our community.”
Beaches were scheduled to reopen Monday, June 1, but will now remain closed until the county’s curfew order is lifted. The curfew is 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
While beaches will not be reopening, pools in apartments, condos and private communities can still open as planned.
The mayor added that pools at the following Miami-Dade Parks will reopen:
- Goulds Park
- D. Barnes Park
- Oak Grove Park
Lastly, hotels will still be able to expand accommodations.
County officials have not set a new date for reopening beaches.
