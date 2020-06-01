MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez is expected to honor some of the peaceful protesters who prevented other protesters from breaking into a CVS drugstore in Downtown Miami on Sunday and possibly looting it.

City and County leaders have been adamant about allowing people to protest peacefully to honor the memory of George Floyd.

A protest in the City of Miami turned violent Saturday night with some people throwing objects at law enforcement officers dressed in riot gear. At times, police used tear gas to back the crowds up.

On Sunday, the protest was more peaceful but at one point, a group apparently tried to break into the CVS on Biscayne Blvd near the AmericanAirlines Arena but others stopped them in their tracks.

“Young demonstrators that stood in front of the CVS and stopped the others that wanted to go in and start to loot the CVS. There was some damage to the CVS, but nothing as bad as it could have been. And they held kind of held the fort until the police got there,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimeinez. “Yeah, I think they deserve to be honored. They need to be to be recognized. And our police director wants to do the same thing. So not only do I want to do it, the police director wants to do it.”

Gimenez also said they need to be recognized because “They honored the memory of George in a peaceful demonstration and that’s the right way to do it, the way that it was conducted here in Miami Dade.”