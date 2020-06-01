FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A civil demonstration held in Fort Lauderdale Sunday ended with tear gas, a curfew, a state of emergency and the suspension of a police officer.

Officers used tear gas near a parking garage to break up what was a largely civil demonstration held in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The hours-long protest was peaceful all day but got messy when a smaller number of demonstrators faced off with police.

Protesters began throwing bottles at police when a white officer shoved the head of a black woman kneeling on the street, knocking her over.

Police used tear gas and percussion grenades to try and break up the angry crowd.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis declared a state of emergency, which included a curfew.

Trantalis said the officer in the video was suspended, and a full investigation will be conducted.

Some businesses, including an art gallery on Las Olas Boulevard and the Fort Lauderdale Museum of Discovery and Science had windows smashed in.

Broward County Administrator Bertha Henry imposed a countywide curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis also ordered a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Trantalis then declared a state of emergency. Most people left the downtown area by about 9:30 p.m.