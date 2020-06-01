Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Aventura Mall has closed for the remainder of the day in anticipation of a protest.
The Aventura Police Department said the mall was shut down at 2 p.m.
The expectation was that all employees and customers would clear out by 4 p.m.
The department has dispatched extra patrols Monday “in case any protest should pop up.”
These additional units will patrol the mall starting at 4 p.m. to “keep an eye out on people who should not be there.”
There has been no report of protesters at the mall at this time.
