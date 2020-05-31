CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
Extends County's Curfew Hours
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez has postponed the reopening of beaches due to “the unrest associated with protests in our community.”

Beaches were scheduled to reopen Monday, June 1, but will now remain closed until the county’s curfew order is lifted.

The hours of the county’s curfew have been extended from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

While beaches will not be reopening, pools in apartments, condos and private communities can still open as planned.

The mayor added that pools at the following Miami-Dade Parks will reopen:

  • Goulds Park
  • D. Barnes Park
  • Oak Grove Park

Lastly, hotels will still be able to expand accommodations.

