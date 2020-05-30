MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Protesters in downtown Miami had marched to and stopped traffic on I-95 on Saturday afternoon. Traffic was affected in both directions.

The William Powell Bridge is being shut down at this time as a precaution, authorities said.

Earlier in the day, large numbers of demonstrators held a march in downtown Miami to protest the death of a Minneapolis man in police custody.

A smaller protest took place in Coral Gables and other parts of South Florida.

The demonstrators joined nationwide protests in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd.

Chopper 4 was over the scene where about 500 protesters were peacefully walking through downtown streets. Many of them were holding signs and chanting.

They had gathered in protest at the Torch of Friendship in downtown Miami.

Many were chanting, “No justice, no peace. No justice, no peace.”

“We are holding onto our street now these are our streets,” said one demonstrator.

Many said they were angry about the death of Floyd, who died after an officer suppressed him by using his knee on his neck.

That officer was charged Friday with murder.

“We are here to take a stand that’s what this is all about,” said a marcher.

They said they are angry and want to send a message.

“I am tired of what’s going on and I want justice,” said a demonstrator.

“I am out here because this has been going on for decades.”

“If you are not furious, there’s something wrong with you.”

They took this protest to Miami police headquarters in downtown Miami.

“All citizens should be concerned about the treatment of people of color. Citizens, we should all be concerned about the treatment of people and racism.”

The protest was peaceful, but there was police presence.