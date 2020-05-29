MIAMI (CBSMiami) — After a very wet week across South Florida, the sun is finally returning as we head into the weekend.
It was a dry and beautiful Friday morning with warm temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Friday afternoon, the east breeze will steer storms towards the interior sections and the west coast of Florida. There will be plenty of sunshine and highs will climb to around 90 degrees.
Friday night will be mild and muggy with upper 70s and scattered showers possible overnight.
With an onshore flow in place through the weekend, we will see more of the same. Passing showers will be possible at night and in the morning hours and then during the afternoon storms will march inland and to the west coast. Some storms along the Gulf coast could be strong and produce some heavy downpours.
In South Florida, it’ll be mostly sunny skies in the afternoon on Saturday and Sunday with highs soaring to around 90 degrees. It will feel like the upper 90s and possibly the low 100s due to high humidity.
Early next week the breeze will build with highs in the upper 80s.
