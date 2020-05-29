MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of Miami is putting on a spectacular fireworks show to honor first responders, health care workers, and essential workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fireworks show will take place in multiple locations on Saturday night from two barges located on Biscayne Bay.
One is adjacent to Bayfront Park and the second is adjacent to Maurice A. Ferré Park.
The fireworks show is scheduled to take place Saturday, May 30th at 8:30 p.m.
In addition to honoring doctors, nurses, fire and police personnel, grocery store workers and more, it also serves as a tribute to all of the families affected by the tragedy.
If you want to watch the fireworks show, City of Miami officials are urging residents to stay home and watch it from your homes or balconies. Social distancing and group guidelines must be followed.
All gatherings outside of individual households and at either Bayfront Park or Maurice A. Ferré Park are discouraged.
You must log in to post a comment.