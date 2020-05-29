MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A deadly shooting on I-395 is under investigation as commuters are left stuck in some major traffic trouble due to closed roads and traffic backups.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a person in a white Range Rover SUV was traveling west on I-395 in the area of Biscayne Blvd. when someone started firing shots at the SUV around 10:30 Thursday night. As a result, the driver of the SUV, an unidentified adult man, died on the scene.
The shooting investigation is leading to heavy delays in the area as the westbound lanes of the MacArthur Causeway between Biscayne Blvd and I-95 remain closed.
Eastbound lanes are getting by on a nearby ramp.
Use the Julia Tuttle Causeway as an alternate.
In addition, the 836 eastbound ramp to 395 is closed.
Drivers heading westbound from Miami Beach are being forced off at Biscayne Blvd.
SR-836/Dolphin Expressway eastbound is closed between I-95 and I-395 causing traffic to be jammed from NW 27 Avenue. Drivers are being rerouted to either northbound or southbound I-95.
Drivers should avoid the area.
You must log in to post a comment.