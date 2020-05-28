



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Elected officials from the Cities of Fort Lauderdale, Oakland Park, and Wilton Manors presented a joint check for $9,000 to Feeding South Florida on Thursday.

Feeding South Florida President and CEO, Paco Velez, said the $9,000 check will help purchase 63,000 meals for South Florida families.

“Having these three cities come together really sets an example for South Florida,” Velez said on Thursday.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis, City of Oakland Park Mayor Matthew Sparks, and City of Wilton Manors Vice Mayor Tom Green presented the $9,000 check on Thursday morning at Mills Pond Park.

“It’s refreshing to be part of a tri-city partnership making a difference in our community,” said Mayor Trantalis.

The donation will help Feeding South Florida continue its mission of providing food to South Florida families in need. Velez said last year, his organization distributed more than 61.5 million pounds of food. The coronavirus pandemic has increased the need, and so far this year, Velez said Feeding South Florida has distributed 91 million pounds of food.

“This virus has made it necessary to change the way we do things,” said Tom Green, Vice Mayor of Wilton Manors. “But some things never change. Families need safety, and they need a job, and families need food.”

If you need help or would like to donate to Feeding South Florida, head to their website: feedingsouthflorida.org.

To see a list of food distribution sites, click here.