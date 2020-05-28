MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating the shooting of a man and a pregnant woman in Northwest Miami.
Police said it happened Thursday morning between 95th Street and 119th Street and NW 32 Avenue.
Miami-Dade police detective Angel Rodriguez told CBS4 that the pair, both 19 years of age, drove themselves to Hialeah Hospital with gunshot wounds.
Rodriguez said they were transported to JMH Ryder Trauma and are said to be in stable condition.
No word on the condition of the unborn baby.
Police did not have a motive for the shooting or any other information at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.
You must log in to post a comment.